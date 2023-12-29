Attempted robbery in Uckfield: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after 15-year-old boy approached
Police said the victim was a 15-year-old boy.
Police said he was walking in Bell Lane near the junction with Bell Farm Lane, at around 2pm on Wednesday, December 20.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He was approached outside the Sussex Beds Centre, and an attempt was made to rob him. Police are investigating and want anyone who saw what happened or anyone with relevant CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward. A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed, pending further investigation. Anyone with information should report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 777 of 20/12.”