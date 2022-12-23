Sussex Police said they are are appealing for information following an attempted robbery of two 12-year-old boys in Horsham.

Sussex Police have released this image following an attempted robbery of two 12-year-old boys in Horsham.

Police said the incident happened at an underpass near Horsham railway station on Tuesday, November 12, when ‘three teenage boys attempted to steal belongings from the victims before assaulting them’.

A police spokesperson said: “The victims had first been approached by the suspects at Crawley station before they all travelled to Horsham by train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the suspects and victims got off the train at Horsham they exited via the main entrance on North Street and started walking in the direction of the town centre. It was there where the suspects threatened the victims and instructed the two boys to follow them. After taking the victims to a nearby underpass they separated the two boys before demanding their phones and property, but when the victims refused they were assaulted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said officers have identified three people in a photo that they want to speak with who may have information that could help with the investigation.