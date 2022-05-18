Baseball bat attack on Eastbourne street

Officers said they are appealing for witnesses to an ‘assault’ that happened in the town on Tuesday, May 10.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “The victim was walking between St. Phillips Avenue and Marlow Avenue between 6pm-8pm when he was approached from behind by two men who attacked him before running off.”

The spokesperson said officers are also keen to get in contact with a woman who is said to have been walking her dog in the area at the time of the incident as she may have witnessed the assault and could help police.

Sussex Police

Anyone who has any relevant information which could help officers with their investigation into the ‘assault’ is urged to contact police either online or by calling 101.

Those with information have been asked to quote reference 47220084434.