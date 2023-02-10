A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Battle in which hundreds of pounds worth of vapes, Prime drinks and E-cigarettes were stolen, police have announced.

Sussex Police said on Tuesday (February 7), officers received a report of a burglary at a business in Old Ladies Court, near Battle High Street.

Police said vapes, Prime drinks, and Mary’s Elf Bar E-cigarettes thought to be worth £600 were stolen during the break-in, which happened at just before 9pm on Sunday (February 5).

Following enquiries, a 34-year-old man from Battle has since been arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, police added.

Sussex Police said the man remains in police custody at this time.

Following the arrest, Inspector Olivia Carroll, of Hastings and Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are well aware of the serious emotional and financial impact business crime has on our communities, and we are committed to catching those responsible for thefts and burglaries at our local businesses.

“Our investigation into this burglary was launched as soon as the report was received and, with the support of the victims, we’ve been able to complete numerous enquiries that have resulted in this arrest being made.