BBC Crimewatch launch fresh appeal for information into unresolved Eastbourne murder

Detectives are urging the public to watch the latest episode of Crimewatch after a fresh appeal for information into the unsolved murder of Jennifer Kiely in Eastbourne.

The programme, authorised by the Sussex and Surrey Major Crime Team (MCT), was aired on Friday, March 24 and recaps the last known movements of the 35-year-old before her tragic death in a seafront shelter in 2005.

The show is available on the iPlayer for the next two days and detectives are urging those with information to come forward as it could assist in the investigation.

Detective inspector Simon Dunn, of MCT, said: “While this case remains unsolved, we continue to explore all lines of enquiry in our efforts to seek justice for Jennifer and her family.

“We are confident someone, somewhere, knows what happened to her that day and we are pleading with anyone with any information to please come forward.”

In the early hours of January 22, 2005, a fire was reported in a shelter on the lower promenade at Holywell on Eastbourne seafront.

Police found Jennifer's body in the shelter. Officers said she had sustained multiple stab wounds, her body had been set on fire, and the pushchair she habitually had with her was on top of her body.

In 2009, the case was assessed and deferred for further assessment as there had been no new intelligence or development.

Since 2011 it has been a live case while a forensic line of enquiry is pursued.

Jennifer's mother, Margaret, who lives in Ireland, has echoed the Police’s appeal for information.

She said: "I think of her every day. But on her anniversary I can’t stop, I can’t switch off. Somebody, somewhere, knows who is responsible. Just please come forward and let us know.”

Detective inspector added: “Jennifer was well known in Eastbourne among charities and had many friends, and she spent the last day of her life with friends at an address in Upperton Gardens.

"That night she had a bath and left at about midnight, and was last seen at about 1am walking west along the seafront in the direction of Holywell. Her body was found by council workers at 5am.

"One person we have yet to trace and eliminate from the investigation is a man seen that night walking along the middle of the road at the rear of the Grand Hotel.

"He was described as Eastern European by his accent and appearance. He was about 5’10-11", of slim to medium build. His hair was a light blond colour, short but in no particular style. His face was roundish and he had dominant cheek and jaw lines and his nose was very straight.

"He was wearing a dark blue short jacket which had a collar and it was zipped right up to beneath his chin. He had also wore a pair of grey jeans and white trainers.

"We are unable to disclose further information about the current line of forensic enquiry at this time, but if anyone has any information that was not shared with us during the original investigation or since, no matter how minor you may think it may be, please report it online or call 101 at any time, quoting Operation Kittiwake.

"Jennifer’s family deserve to know what happened to her and who is responsible.”

