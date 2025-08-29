A care home worker who stole sentimental jewellery from an elderly resident at a Hastings care home has been jailed, police said.

Rita Cooney, 58, took a gold wedding ring belonging to the victim's late husband, Sussex Police added.

The resident's family posted an appeal on social media in a bid to find the jewellery, which police said was later spotted by a pawnbroker online.

Police said they were called after staff at Bethune Court in Boscobel Road, Hastings, reported the theft on March 21, 2024.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim, an 82-year-old woman, discovered jewellery including her late husband’s gold wedding ring had been taken from the bedside table in her private room.

“As enquiries were ongoing, the victim’s family posted an appeal for information on social media. This was seen by a local pawnbroker, who believed they had recently accepted the same ring from a regular customer.

“She was identified as Rita Cooney, who worked as a housekeeper at the care home.

“The 58-year-old, of Hillcrest Avenue, Bexhill, was arrested and charged with theft, which she was convicted of.”

At Lewes Crown Court on August 14, she was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, police said.

She was also charged with fraud, and that offence will lie on file, police added.

Investigating officer, PC Wesley Brickstock, of the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a despicable act committed by a woman who exploited the vulnerability of an elderly resident in a place where she should be able to feel safe.

“I’d like to thank the victim and her family for their support in our investigation, and the local pawnbroker who diligently notified police, ensuring we could bring Cooney to justice.”