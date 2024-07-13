Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A duck was injured after being shot at by a catapult in Bexhill.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident happened in Egerton Park on Wednesday (July 10).

Rother Police posted an appeal on its Facebook following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “We have received reports of two youths using catapults to launch objects at ducks and swans in Egerton Park, Bexhill.

Egerton Park, Bexhill. Picture: Rother Police

“Unfortunately, one duck was injured in an incident. We promptly contacted the wildlife Rescue Centre and arranged for the injured duck to be collected from the concerned member of public who found it.

“We have officers patrolling Bexhill Town Centre every day, so, we are urging the public to report any incident of this nature to us immediately via 101, if anyone is seen using a catapult, please call 999.”