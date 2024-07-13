Bexhill: Duck injured in park after being shot at 'by youths using catapult'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said the incident happened in Egerton Park on Wednesday (July 10).
Rother Police posted an appeal on its Facebook following the incident.
It said: “We have received reports of two youths using catapults to launch objects at ducks and swans in Egerton Park, Bexhill.
“Unfortunately, one duck was injured in an incident. We promptly contacted the wildlife Rescue Centre and arranged for the injured duck to be collected from the concerned member of public who found it.
“We have officers patrolling Bexhill Town Centre every day, so, we are urging the public to report any incident of this nature to us immediately via 101, if anyone is seen using a catapult, please call 999.”