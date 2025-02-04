A man has been jailed after spitting into the face of a paramedic in Bexhill, police said.

Sussex Police said Jake Finn carried out the assault after emergency crews were called to his address in De La Warr Road.

A police spokesperson said: “They were called over fears for the welfare of the 24-year-old after he had taken drugs.

“When they arrived, Finn was abusive and spat in the face of a South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedic.

“At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 27, Finn admitted one count of assaulting an emergency worker.”

The court was told how the incident happened on May 3 last year at 5.30am.

Sussex Police said the victim described feeling disgusted by what had happened and said: “It was totally unwarranted, I was there to provide a service to help him.”

Chief Inspector Simon Yates, from Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a disgraceful incident, and reveals the unacceptable levels of abuse that our emergency service colleagues face.

“Abuse of emergency workers should not just be seen as part of the job, that is why we welcome the custodial sentence in this case.”

SECAmb security manager, Dave Monk, said: “The actions of this individual were disgusting and something our ambulance crews should never have to endure.

"We welcome this custodial sentence and will continue to work closely with our police colleagues to ensure those who seem to think this kind of behaviour is acceptable, are held to account for their actions.”

Police said Finn, formerly of De La Warr Road, Bexhill, was sentenced to three months in prison.