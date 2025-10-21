Bexhill man faces sentencing following multiple shoplifting offences in Hastings

Sussex Police said Benjamin Quay, aged 41, of Devonshire Road, Bexhill, admitted multiple counts of shop thefts before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, October 18.
Police said Quay was remanded on conditional bail ahead of sentencing, scheduled for November 24, with strict conditions in place to protect retail businesses and staff and prevent further offending in the Hastings area and across Sussex.
Bail conditions mean Quay must not enter any Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, HMV and Jempson’s within the county of Sussex, the force added.