A man who sexually assaulted five women as they walked in public in Bexhill has been given a seven-year sentence, police have confirmed.

Max Wright, 27, formerly of Amherst Road in Bexhill, was charged with five counts of sexual assault relating to three separate incidents between November, 2022 and June, 2023.

The first incident was reported on November, 20 2022. A woman walking alone from Bexhill Railway Station the night before was grabbed and sexually assaulted by a man giving the name of Maximiliano.

Police said she engaged him in conversation to placate him, before running away from the scene.

An investigation was launched the next day including extensive CCTV trawls and house to house enquiries, but a suspect could not be identified.

Overnight on 15/16 April, 2023, three women walking from Cooden Railway Station were repeatedly sexually assaulted by a man who threatened to rape them before fleeing the scene.

It was reported on April 16 and officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team visited the scene the same day, carried out enquiries and identified a suspect.

Wright was arrested the next day, linked to both incidents and released on conditional bail while further enquiries were carried out.

In the early hours of June 24, another woman was sexually assaulted while walking in Bexhill by a man who threatened to rape her.

Police said that she was on the phone to a friend at the time and managed to capture brief footage of the attack.

Wright was swiftly identified as a suspect, arrested within hours and subsequently charged with five counts of sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty to all counts on July 24 at Hove Crown Court.

At the same court on December 1, Wright was given a four-year jail sentence, with another three years to be spent on licence. He was also given restraining orders against each victim and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Sergeant Jon Thwaites, from Rother’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These were terrifying experiences for each of the victims, and I would like to thank them for reporting to police and helping us to bring Max Wright to justice.

“This was a fine example of teamwork, with proactive enquiries from the Neighbourhood Policing Team supporting the investigation led by the Safeguarding Investigation Unit.