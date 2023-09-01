Bexhill man jailed for sexually assaulting child and taking more than 100 indecent images
William Reid, 35, of Dorset Road, Bexhill, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault, and six counts of making indecent images of a child, Sussex Police said.
Police said Reid, who was jailed for five years, will be a registered sex offender for life and was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which restricts his access to females under the age of 18 and limits his use and accessibility to digital devices and systems, for life.
Reid was sentenced on Wednesday, August 2.
Sergeant Ollie Bali said: “I would like to praise the young victim for the incredible bravery she has shown throughout this investigation. Reid’s conviction and Sexual Harm Prevention Order should ensure he is unable to cause any further harm to her, or any other child or young person in the community.
“We encourage all victims of sexual assault and sexual offences to report to us. We won’t judge you – we will support you and treat you with sensitivity and respect.”