Bexhill man jailed for 'sickening and depraved' sexual offences against young girls

By Richard Gladstone
Published 27th Jun 2024, 13:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Bexhill man who raped and sexually assaulted two young girls has been sentenced to 24 years in prison, said police.

John Armsby, 47, of Ninfield Road, repeatedly sexually abused two young girls, police said.

The offences were reported to Sussex Police and Armsby was arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police said Armsby’s home was searched and digital devices were found containing indecent images of children.

John Armsby. Picture: Sussex PoliceJohn Armsby. Picture: Sussex Police
John Armsby. Picture: Sussex Police

He was charged with five counts of rape of a child, five counts of sexually assaulting a child, assaulting a child by penetration, three counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child. A jury found him guilty of all charges at Lewes Crown Court on March 26, said police.

On June 6, Armsby was sentenced to 24 years in prison, with another four to be spent on extended licence.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, indefinite Restraining Orders against both victims and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Annie McGarvey said: “John Armsby’s crimes are sickening and depraved.

“My heart goes out to his young victims and their families for the horrific ordeal he has put them through, the effects of which will be long-lasting.

“I thank them all for their support and determination throughout this investigation.

“Without their courage, we would not have been able to put a dangerous offender behind bars where he can pose no further harm to the public.”