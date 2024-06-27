Bexhill man jailed for 'sickening and depraved' sexual offences against young girls
John Armsby, 47, of Ninfield Road, repeatedly sexually abused two young girls, police said.
The offences were reported to Sussex Police and Armsby was arrested.
Sussex Police said Armsby’s home was searched and digital devices were found containing indecent images of children.
He was charged with five counts of rape of a child, five counts of sexually assaulting a child, assaulting a child by penetration, three counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child. A jury found him guilty of all charges at Lewes Crown Court on March 26, said police.
On June 6, Armsby was sentenced to 24 years in prison, with another four to be spent on extended licence.
He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, indefinite Restraining Orders against both victims and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
Detective Constable Annie McGarvey said: “John Armsby’s crimes are sickening and depraved.
“My heart goes out to his young victims and their families for the horrific ordeal he has put them through, the effects of which will be long-lasting.
“I thank them all for their support and determination throughout this investigation.
“Without their courage, we would not have been able to put a dangerous offender behind bars where he can pose no further harm to the public.”