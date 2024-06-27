Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bexhill man who raped and sexually assaulted two young girls has been sentenced to 24 years in prison, said police.

John Armsby, 47, of Ninfield Road, repeatedly sexually abused two young girls, police said.

The offences were reported to Sussex Police and Armsby was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Armsby’s home was searched and digital devices were found containing indecent images of children.

John Armsby. Picture: Sussex Police

He was charged with five counts of rape of a child, five counts of sexually assaulting a child, assaulting a child by penetration, three counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child. A jury found him guilty of all charges at Lewes Crown Court on March 26, said police.

On June 6, Armsby was sentenced to 24 years in prison, with another four to be spent on extended licence.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, indefinite Restraining Orders against both victims and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Annie McGarvey said: “John Armsby’s crimes are sickening and depraved.

“My heart goes out to his young victims and their families for the horrific ordeal he has put them through, the effects of which will be long-lasting.

“I thank them all for their support and determination throughout this investigation.