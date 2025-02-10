Bexhill man remanded in custody after committing ‘string of offences’ across Hastings and Rother

A Bexhill man has been remanded in custody after committing a ‘string of offences’ across Hastings and Rother.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said 45-year-old Scott Star, of London Road, was arrested on Thursday (February 6).

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day to face ‘multiple charges’ relating to a the offences across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starr is scheduled to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on March 7.

Ben Starr has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on March 7. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Scott Starr (45), of London Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, was arrested Thursday February 6th.

"The following day, Starr appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court to face multiple charges relating to a string of offences committed across Hastings and Rother, including:

Three counts of residential burglary

One count of commercial burglary

Seven counts of theft from retail establishments

One count of fraud

Two Failed to appear warrants

“Starr has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on 7th March.”