Bexhill man remanded in custody after committing ‘string of offences’ across Hastings and Rother
Police said 45-year-old Scott Star, of London Road, was arrested on Thursday (February 6).
He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day to face ‘multiple charges’ relating to a the offences across the area.
Starr is scheduled to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on March 7.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Scott Starr (45), of London Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, was arrested Thursday February 6th.
"The following day, Starr appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court to face multiple charges relating to a string of offences committed across Hastings and Rother, including:
- Three counts of residential burglary
- One count of commercial burglary
- Seven counts of theft from retail establishments
- One count of fraud
- Two Failed to appear warrants
“Starr has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on 7th March.”