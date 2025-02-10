Bexhill man remanded in custody after committing ‘string of offences’ across Hastings and Rother

By Matt Pole
Published 10th Feb 2025, 17:37 BST
A Bexhill man has been remanded in custody after committing a ‘string of offences’ across Hastings and Rother.

Police said 45-year-old Scott Star, of London Road, was arrested on Thursday (February 6).

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day to face ‘multiple charges’ relating to a the offences across the area.

Starr is scheduled to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on March 7.

Ben Starr has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on March 7. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Scott Starr (45), of London Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, was arrested Thursday February 6th.

"The following day, Starr appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court to face multiple charges relating to a string of offences committed across Hastings and Rother, including:

  • Three counts of residential burglary
  • One count of commercial burglary
  • Seven counts of theft from retail establishments
  • One count of fraud
  • Two Failed to appear warrants

“Starr has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on 7th March.”

