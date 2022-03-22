Bexhill man sentenced for sexual assault

A Bexhill man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual assault.

By Richard Gladstone
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:21 pm

Aubrey Van Wyk, 47, of Courthope Drive, Bexhill, initially appeared at Lewes Crown Court on February 3, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

At that hearing, he pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault dating from 2008, one count dating from May 2018, another charge dating from between December 2014 and October 2015 and another count from March 2016, the CPS added.

Van Wyk appeared in court for sentencing last Monday (March 14).

A spokesperson for the CPS said he was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

The CPS said Van Wyk was also ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work, given a restraining order, ordered to register as a sex offender, and ordered to pay costs of £400.

Two further counts of sexual assault will remain on file, the CPS added.

