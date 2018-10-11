Bexhill man wanted on suspicion of ‘making threats to kill’ in Ticehurst

Police are searching for a man they want to interview on suspicion of making threats to kill a couple in Ticehurst.

Wayne Sturmey, 50, of Glovers Lane, Bexhill, is described by police as white, 5ft 8in, stocky, and balding and was last known to be wearing a dark short sleeved t-shirt and dark jogging trousers.

He may be with a silver Vauxhall Vectra, police added.

On September 20, threats were allegedly issued towards a couple at an address in Ticehurst after a dispute, according to police.

A police spokesman said nobody was hurt.

Anyone who sees Sturmey should not approach him but contact the police on 999 if he is nearby, or 101, quoting serial 914 of 20/09.

