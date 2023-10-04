A construction worker from Bexhill, who raped a young child has been jailed for more than 30 years, police said.

Bradley Martin, 29, of Chandler Road, Bexhill, raped his victim multiple times, police said.

Police said they were made aware after the child’s mother took them to hospital for examination after finding unexplained injuries. Hospital staff in Hastings raised concerns to Sussex Police and an investigation was launched.

Police said Martin was arrested on October 26 last year and his phone revealed incriminating searches including, ‘How do police know if something has been penetrated?’ and ‘How many years for sex offenders in Bexhill?’.

Bradley Martin. Picture: Sussex Police

Officers also found 127 illegal images of extreme pornography involving both animals and humans, police added.

He was charged with three counts of rape of a child under 13 and remanded in custody.

Police said he pleaded not guilty to all charges, but at Hove Crown Court on Monday, July 3, was found guilty of each of the offences.

At Hove Crown Court on Friday (September 29), Martin was sentenced to 23 years in prison, with another eight to be spent on extended licence, police said.

He will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and was given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order significantly restricting his access to children and digital devices, police added.

Detective Constable Kelly Yates, of Hastings’ Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Bradley Martin abused his young victim in the most heinous way, uncovered thanks to the care of the child’s mother and diligence of medical professionals.

“My thanks go to the victim and their family for their courage and determination through what has been an extremely difficult process.