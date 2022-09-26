Bexhill OAP left 'terrified' to cross road and 'unable to eat solid food' after collision with e-scooter

Myra Wood, 79, was crossing the road in town when she was struck by the e-scooter being driven by Paul Satchell, police said.

She was knocked over and suffered extensive injuries in the collision, including a fractured eye socket.

Myra said she previously enjoyed an active life with regular walks and visits to the shops and to church in Bexhill and Sidley.

But the injuries she suffered left her in hospital for two days, and she was unable to eat solid food for six weeks.

She was left with extreme anxiety and said she felt ‘terrified’ to cross the road.

Mrs Wood said: “I can say that this collision left me with physical and mental scars that have fundamentally affected my quality of life.

“I know I am a shadow of my former self.”

Paul Satchell. Picture from Sussex Police

Satchell had been stopped by police in Watermill Lane, Bexhill, after using the powered vehicle.

Police said the officers were in a patrol vehicle that stopped to warn the 58-year-old that he need to stop riding, but Satchell ignored them, turned away from the police, and rode off.

He then collided into Mrs Wood. Police said he was also thrown off his vehicle but was uninjured.

Police arrested Satchell. They seized his e-scooter and obtained witness details and CCTV.

The moment Satchell collided with the pensioner in Bexhill. Picture from Sussex Police

Police said e-scooters are currently classed as a powered vehicle, but there is currently no way to legally register or insure them. So riding e-scooters in a public place is illegal and users can face having the item seized, and being prosecuted for motoring offences.

Satchell, of no fixed address, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At Lewes Crown Court on September 9, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for a further three years and eight months, police said.

The court heard how the incident took place at 11.50am on December 1, 2020.

The e-scooter. Picture from Sussex Police