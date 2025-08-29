Sussex Police has refreshed its appeal for information following the rape of a woman in Bexhill.

Police said they have released these CCTV images of two people who they believe may hold vital information.

The incident happened in Barrack Hall Park on Monday, August 18 shortly after 5.20pm, police said.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues, police added.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak with the two individuals seen in the CCTV images. Picture: Sussex Police

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives are particularly keen to speak with the two individuals seen in the CCTV images: a man on a bicycle and a woman on foot, who were seen in the children’s play park area between 5pm and 5.20pm.

“These individuals are being treated solely as witnesses at this time and may hold vital information that could assist the investigation.

“Officers are still urging anyone who was in or around Barrack Hall Park between 4pm and 5.30pm to come forward. This includes anyone who visited the park or parked their car nearby. Even small details could prove crucial.

“The suspect is described as a white man wearing a short-sleeved top and trousers. He is not believed to be known to the victim.”

Detective Inspector James Meanwell said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything that could assist our investigation. We understand this incident has caused concern within the local community, and we are maintaining visible patrols to provide reassurance while we carry out a thorough investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Calcot.