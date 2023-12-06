An elderly resident’s mobility scooter was one of a number of items stolen in a series of break-ins over the weekend in Bexhill.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven garages were broken into in Fulmer Place, Buckhurst Road during the night on Saturday (December 2), police said.

The break-ins were discovered early the next morning.

Residents in the area have said the garages have been repeatedly targeted by burglars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Ainsworth, who lives in Fulmer Place, said she was one of the residents who had items stolen from her garage.

She said: “On Saturday night myself and six other residents had garages broken into. Items stolen from mine were tools and gym equipment. One of the elderly residents had their mobility scooter stolen, which is awful.

“These garages are repeatedly targeted. The break-ins were discovered at 6.20am on my partner’s way to work. Earlier this year one of the residents had their garage broken into two times.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of seven garages having been broken into in Fulmer Place, Bexhill, overnight on Saturday (December 2). A number of items were reported stolen.