Bexhill resident's mobility scooter stolen in series of 7 break-ins at garages
Seven garages were broken into in Fulmer Place, Buckhurst Road during the night on Saturday (December 2), police said.
The break-ins were discovered early the next morning.
Residents in the area have said the garages have been repeatedly targeted by burglars.
Jenny Ainsworth, who lives in Fulmer Place, said she was one of the residents who had items stolen from her garage.
She said: “On Saturday night myself and six other residents had garages broken into. Items stolen from mine were tools and gym equipment. One of the elderly residents had their mobility scooter stolen, which is awful.
“These garages are repeatedly targeted. The break-ins were discovered at 6.20am on my partner’s way to work. Earlier this year one of the residents had their garage broken into two times.”
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of seven garages having been broken into in Fulmer Place, Bexhill, overnight on Saturday (December 2). A number of items were reported stolen.
“Officers have engaged with each of the victims and an investigation has been launched.”