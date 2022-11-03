The incident happened in Marina Court Avenue during the early hours of Saturday (October 29).

Police sat just before 2.10am an unidentified man smashed the glass of the two front doors of the Pebbles On The Beach restaurant before entering and stealing a till containing £100.

Sussex Police added that it is thought the suspect was in the restaurant for around seven minutes.

Police are investigating the burglary in Bexhill

The suspect has been described as white, around 6ft tall and middle-aged or older as he was not particularly agile.

Police said he was wearing a mask, that could have been either a scarf or a snood, a dark-blue parka-style coat with a fur-lined hood and blue trousers.

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 541 of 29/10.