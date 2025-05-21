Tens of thousands of pounds worth of devices were stolen in a robbery at a mobile phone shop in Bexhill, police said.

The raid happened at the Vodafone store in Devonshire Road.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that four men entered the shop at about 12.45pm on Monday, May 19.

“The men were described as wearing dark clothes and carrying large duffle bags. One man was wearing a surgical mask while the other three suspects wore balaclavas.

“Staff were threatened, and tens of thousands of pounds worth of devices were taken. Officers attended the scene and provided support to the shop staff.

“It is believed the men left the store on foot via Canteloupe Road into Brassey Road, Bexhill, running toward the seafront, before leaving the area in a vehicle.

“Sussex Police can confirm that a man aged 37 from Greenwich was later arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward.”

Chief Inspector Simon Yates said: “We are investigating this robbery and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry. It took place in Bexhill town centre at lunchtime.

“We are appealing for anyone in the area at the time who may have seen what happened to come forward.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 563 of 19/05.