Bexhill Youth Charity in danger after 'heartbreaking' ram raid looks set to cost them £25,000
Pit Stop Youth Trust runs youth workshops for children of all ages and abilities in the Bexhill area, and has done for almost 15 years. Following a ram-raid in the early hours of this morning (May 12), they could be out of pocket to the tune of £25,000.
In a statement, a spokesperson explained that the charity’s ‘brand new’ youth workshop was ram raided by an electric vehicle at 1 am. The thieves made off with two motorcycles and a range of other valuable items, as well as causing considerable damage to the workshop itself.
"Much of this, our insurance won’t cover,” the spokesperson explained. “It’s so heartbreaking, as the sole aim of our charity is to help and support young people, which we have been doing for the past 14 years. At the moment, the whole future of our dearly loved youth workshop is in jeopardy.”
Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.