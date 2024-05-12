Bexhill Youth Charity in danger after 'heartbreaking' ram raid looks set to cost them £25,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bexhill youth charity could be staring down the barrel of a £25,000 loss after thieves made off with a range of valuables.

Pit Stop Youth Trust runs youth workshops for children of all ages and abilities in the Bexhill area, and has done for almost 15 years. Following a ram-raid in the early hours of this morning (May 12), they could be out of pocket to the tune of £25,000.

In a statement, a spokesperson explained that the charity’s ‘brand new’ youth workshop was ram raided by an electric vehicle at 1 am. The thieves made off with two motorcycles and a range of other valuable items, as well as causing considerable damage to the workshop itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Much of this, our insurance won’t cover,” the spokesperson explained. “It’s so heartbreaking, as the sole aim of our charity is to help and support young people, which we have been doing for the past 14 years. At the moment, the whole future of our dearly loved youth workshop is in jeopardy.”