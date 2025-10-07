Bid to reunite ‘expensive ladies watch’ found in Horsham with rightful owner

Police are appealing for help to identify the rightful owner of an ‘expensive ladies watch’ found in Horsham.

The force said the ‘high-end piece’ was found by a member of the public ‘in close vicinity of Horsham town centre’ in mid-September 2025.

The watch was subsequently handed in at Crawley police station, police added.

Anyone who may have recently lost a ladies watch is urged to contact Sussex Police by calling 101.

An expensive ladies watch was found in close vicinity of Horsham town centre. Picture courtesy of Google

You will need to successfully describe the watch, and have proof of ownership, to be able to claim the item.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are reaching out in hopes of reuniting someone with a special item.

“Police staff have made attempts to reunite the watch back to its owner by contacting the manufacture, with no results, hence our appeal.

“It is a high-end piece and likely holds sentimental value – a gift, an heirloom, or a treasured possession.

“If you or someone you know has recently lost a ladies watch, please contact us by calling 101 quoting reference number 47250184525.

"You will need to describe the watch – brand, colour, any unique features – along with proof of ownership so we can confirm it is yours.

“Please share this post to help spread the word. Let us get this watch back to its rightful owner!”