Bike and fishing equipment stolen from address in Crawley
Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Cissbury Hill.
On August 7 between 12am and 10.30am, it was reported that an address was broken into, and a bike and fishing equipment were reported stolen.
The bike is described by Sussex Police as a gloss black Giant TCR advanced carbon fibre road bike with silver text all over.
It also has Campagnolo Centaur gears and Mavic Racing Fulcrum wheels with Continental 4 Season tyres.
Multiple rods and other fishing equipment were also taken from the address, police added.
If you witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the report, or if you have any information that could assist ongoing police enquiries, please contact police.
You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 557 of 07/08.