A bike was seized by Sussex Police in a village in East Sussex following reports of anti-social behaviour involving the vehicles.

PCSO’s Davidson and Nicoll located a bike along Station Road in Hellingly, whilst on patrol, subsequently seizing the vehicle.

Police said that the bike was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act due to having no tax, no insurance and no number plate.

Police added that the driver of the bike in question was only 12 years of age.

Police added that based on previous reports and descriptions, they suspected that this same bike was being used across the areas of Horsebridge, Hellingly and Hailsham - specifically the Country Park off Gleneagles Drive.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “We'd like to thank the public for their support in helping us locate and identify the youths in question.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team work tirelessly to prevent and deter anti-social behaviour across the district, and we encourage the public to continue reporting to us should anything happen that we need to know about.”