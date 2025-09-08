Body found in search for missing Sussex woman
A body has been found in the search for a missing woman from Sussex, police have said.
Sussex Police said the body was found in Hassocks on Sunday, September 14.
The force said the family of Rebecca Holdham, who has been missing since Monday, September 8, have been informed.
Enquiries are ongoing to confirm the woman’s identity, police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, the body of a woman has been found today (14 September) in Hassocks.
“The family of missing Rebecca Holdham have been informed, and they continue to be supported by our officers.
“Enquiries are ongoing to confirm the woman’s identity.”