Body found in search for missing Sussex woman

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman from Sussex, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the body was found in Hassocks on Sunday, September 14.

The force said the family of Rebecca Holdham, who has been missing since Monday, September 8, have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing to confirm the woman’s identity, police added.

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman from Sussex, police have said. Picture by National World

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, the body of a woman has been found today (14 September) in Hassocks.

“The family of missing Rebecca Holdham have been informed, and they continue to be supported by our officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing to confirm the woman’s identity.”