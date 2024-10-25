Detectives searching for a missing man found the body on Wednesday (October 23).

Following the discovery of the body, a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said Wayne Woodgate, 54, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was reported missing on Thursday, October 17.

An appeal to help find him was previously issued by Kent Police, following a report he was last seen entering a van in Goods Station Road.

A police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, October 23, an investigation into his disappearance led officers to a rural location in Peasmarsh, East Sussex, where a body was located and which has been identified as Mr Woodgate.

“Stephen Castle, 59, of Hastings Road, Matfield was arrested on the previous day.

“On the evening of Thursday, October 24, he was charged with murder and remanded in custody. He will appear before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 25.”

1 . Peasmarsh incident 1.jpg Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Peasmarsh incident 2.jpg Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Peasmarsh incident 4.jpg Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures