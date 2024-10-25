Body of man found in East Sussex village identified by police as murder investigation launched

By Richard Gladstone
Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:20 GMT
Police have identified the body of a man found dead in an East Sussex village following the launch of a murder investigation this week.

Detectives searching for a missing man found the body on Wednesday (October 23).

Following the discovery of the body, a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said Wayne Woodgate, 54, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was reported missing on Thursday, October 17.

An appeal to help find him was previously issued by Kent Police, following a report he was last seen entering a van in Goods Station Road.

A police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, October 23, an investigation into his disappearance led officers to a rural location in Peasmarsh, East Sussex, where a body was located and which has been identified as Mr Woodgate.

“Stephen Castle, 59, of Hastings Road, Matfield was arrested on the previous day.

“On the evening of Thursday, October 24, he was charged with murder and remanded in custody. He will appear before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 25.”

