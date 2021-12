Sussex Police recovered the body of 65-year-old Vivienne Lindley on December 24, two days after she was reported missing.

According to police, Vivienne left her home in Newick at 9.30am on Wednesday, December 22 and officers were 'concerned for her welfare'.

In a twitter statement, Sussex Police said: "We’re sorry to report that officers searching for missing Vivienne, from Newick, recovered a body in Newhaven on December 24.

"Vivienne, 65, had been reported missing on December 22. Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."