Body of woman found in Sussex formally identified

Sussex Police said the body of a woman found in Hassocks on Sunday, September 14 has been formally identified as 38-year-old Rebecca Holdham.

Rebecca’s next of kin have been informed, the force added.

Paying tribute, her mum Alison said: “Becky was a devoted mother to her two daughters, a wonderful daughter and sister and much loved by her wider family.

“She will be sorely missed.”

Sussex Police said Rebecca's death is currently being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.