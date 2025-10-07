Police say a teen from Bognor Regis has been convicted of the manslaughter of a family man in Littlehampton.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “51-year-old local man Paul Lawrence tragically died following an assault in Gladonian Road in the early hours of 28 January, 2024.

"The 17-year-old defendant, from Bognor Regis, appeared before Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 6 October, where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

"He remains on bail and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 12 December.

Forensic investigations took place after a man was found dead in Gladonian Road, Littlehampton on Sunday (January 28, 2024).

"A second 17-year-old boy, from Littlehampton, was previously convicted in connection with the incident, after pleading guilty to sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, and possession of cannabis.

"Neither of the boys can be named for legal reasons.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “I’d like to thank Paul’s family for their support and understanding throughout this complex investigation. While nothing can change what happened that fateful day, I hope this outcome brings them some sense of closure.

“Our thoughts remain with them as we await the sentencing of the defendant.”