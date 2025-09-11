Bognor criminal damage reports spark police appeal

CCTV images have been released of two men police want to speak with following reports of criminal damage in Bognor Regis.

A statement from Sussex Police added: “It follows reports of windows being smashed at an estate agent in Station Road.

"The damage is believed to have been caused with a large hammer in one incident between 26 and 28 July, and a large heavy object in a second incident overnight from 28 to 29 July.

"Officers are investigating and have completed CCTV checks in the area.

Do you recognise these two men?

"They are keen to trace two men in connection with what happened.

"The first was seen wearing an orange coat and a dark hooded top below, and dark trousers. ”The second was seen wearing a dark jacket and shorts.

"Anyone who recognises the men, or anyone with information, is asked to come forward.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 262 of 29/07.