Bognor man, 27, assaulted in robbery as police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Bognor.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:07 BST

Sussex Police said the incident happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday, August 23 at the Canada Grove junction with Queensway.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 27-year-old man from Bognor was assaulted and had cash, his watch and ring taken.

“Officers are investigating and any witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or mobile phone footage is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information can report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 133 of 23/08.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Bognor. Photo: Police