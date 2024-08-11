Bognor man arrested as multiple cars damaged in collision

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 19:10 GMT
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after damaging multiple cars in a collision.

Emergency services responded to a report that multiple cars were damaged in a collision in Ockley Road, Bognor Regis, at about 4.40am this morning (Sunday, August 11).

A 22-year-old man from Bognor was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, and with driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Enquiries are underway, and we ask those who witnessed the collision to make a report to police.

“You can contact us by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 269 of 11/08.”

