Bognor man jailed after smashing car windows with metal motorcycle chain
Sussex Police have said that Inde Sneddon, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on 13 February.
He had been remanded in custody since December 20 when he shouted homophobic abuse at a bus driver and smashed the bus window, before stealing a motorcycle chain and smashing windows of a number of parked cars in the Nyewood Lane area, a police spokesperson added.
The spokesperson said: “When police responded he continued to wield the chain, threatening to kill a police officer and kicking a police dog.
“Sneddon was charged and pleaded guilty to 14 counts of criminal damage, resisting arrest, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon, threats to kill, and a public order offence.”
PC Emma Lacey said: “We will not tolerate violent and anti-social behaviour. Inde Sneddon, who was drunk and aggressive, has since shown no remorse. I am pleased with the sentence he has been given.”