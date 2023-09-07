Three men from Bognor have been arrested as police launch an identity appeal following an assault in Brighton.

Sussex Police said a 23-year-old man reported being assaulted by a group of men who took his phone and car keys before fleeing the scene.

The assault happened in Crawley Road and Wolseley Road at around 8.20pm on Monday, August 21.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “An investigation was launched and three men from Bognor Regis have been arrested: a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and possession of a Class A drug; a 45-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and possession of Class A and B drugs; and a 34-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

“They have all been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”