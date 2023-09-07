BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Bognor men arrested as police launch identity appeal following Brighton assault

Three men from Bognor have been arrested as police launch an identity appeal following an assault in Brighton.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said a 23-year-old man reported being assaulted by a group of men who took his phone and car keys before fleeing the scene.

The assault happened in Crawley Road and Wolseley Road at around 8.20pm on Monday, August 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “An investigation was launched and three men from Bognor Regis have been arrested: a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and possession of a Class A drug; a 45-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and possession of Class A and B drugs; and a 34-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

Most Popular
Three men from Bognor have been arrested and police have launched an identity appeal following an assault in Brighton. Photo: Sussex PoliceThree men from Bognor have been arrested and police have launched an identity appeal following an assault in Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police
Three men from Bognor have been arrested and police have launched an identity appeal following an assault in Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police

“They have all been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture, or has any information that could help the investigation, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1410 of 21/08.