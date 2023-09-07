Bognor men arrested as police launch identity appeal following Brighton assault
Sussex Police said a 23-year-old man reported being assaulted by a group of men who took his phone and car keys before fleeing the scene.
The assault happened in Crawley Road and Wolseley Road at around 8.20pm on Monday, August 21.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “An investigation was launched and three men from Bognor Regis have been arrested: a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and possession of a Class A drug; a 45-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and possession of Class A and B drugs; and a 34-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.
“They have all been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”
Anyone who recognises the man in the picture, or has any information that could help the investigation, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1410 of 21/08.