Bognor Regis bus driver robbed

A bus driver was robbed in Bognor Regis.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:38 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 07:39 BST

Police said they are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened on Monday (March 27).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The victim was driving a Stagecoach double decker bus from Bognor to Chichester around 7.30pm on Monday when he pulled over in a lay-by on the A259 Chichester Road, near the Yeomans Honda garage, to confront a group of young people smoking on the bus.

“As he did, some members of the group assaulted him and stole his cash till. They then fled in the direction of Colworth Lane.

“Officers investigating the robbery are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, in particular another passenger who was on the bus but left prior to police arrival.

“Anyone with information, or who may have captured the group on CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1427 of 27/03.”