A Bognor Regis couple who neglected, abused and exploited a vulnerable man – who was the husband of one of the accused – have been jailed, Sussex Police have said.

Police said Sarah Somerset-How, 49, of Aldwick Road, conspired with her husband’s carer, George Webb, of Flansham Lane, to leave their victim bedbound while they took advantage of him for their own gains.

Police said they were both jailed for 11 years at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, July 14.

A police spokesperson said: “Webb was originally hired as a live-in carer for Somerset-How’s 40-year-old husband, Tom, who required round-the-clock care, in 2016. Over the next four years, Tom was physically and psychologically abused, left without sufficient food and drink and forced to live in squalid conditions.”

Photo: Sussex Police

Police said Somerset-How took out loans in Tom’s name and said Tom was separated from his family, who reported the situation to the police in August, 2020, after learning of his circumstances via a friend. Police said Tom was moved to safe accommodation while the investigation took place.

In a victim impact statement submitted to the court, Tom said he wanted people to read about his case in the hope of helping others. He said: “I’m now determined to use this horrendous time in my life for good, to raise awareness if I can.”

He added: “It is important for people to read about my case. If it maybe makes someone think about the family member they haven’t seen or spoken to directly for a while. If it perhaps explains how it’s possible to miss when things aren’t quite as they seem. That sometimes a relationship that was happy and thriving can go very wrong and people don’t want to speak up or ask for help.”

Victim Tom Somerset-How, 40, said he wants people to read about his case in the hope of helping others. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said that texts from the defendants’ mobile phones showed they had become involved in a relationship and neglected their victim so they could take drugs and have nights away.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Webb was subsequently arrested and charged with wilful neglect as a care worker, holding a person in slavery/servitude, causing actual bodily harm, fraud by false representation and theft. Somerset-How was also charged with wilful neglect as a care worker, holding a person in slavery/servitude, fraud by false representation and theft. At Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, 12 May, both were found guilty of wilful neglect and holding a person in slavery/servitude. Webb was also found guilty of causing actual bodily harm. Somerset-How and Webb were found not guilty of fraud by false representation and theft.”

In his victim statement Tom said he felt he was ‘just being kept alive’ when he first spoke to police. He said: “For a long time laying in that room I think I really did not wish to accept that was the case.”

He continued: “Hearing in court that there was a five-year plan between them and the intention was to just use me has been a double blow. Firstly, acknowledging that Sarah had no intention for things to change, with a plan for me to live like that for as long as necessary. Secondly, now how very little they both thought of me in that time, my wife and carer despised me so much. I will always need help and support throughout my life from others, I honestly do not imagine how I will ever trust someone again.”

Tom said he still cannot sleep properly after his ordeal. But he said he was grateful to the jury and expressed gratitude to the person who intervened and encouraged him to ask for help.

Detective Constable Cheyne Garrett said: “Sarah Somerset-How and George Webb’s crimes were appalling. They betrayed the trust of an innocent, vulnerable man who relied on them both for the most basic human needs. Tom has shown incredible bravery by supporting this challenging investigation through to prosecution.”