Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have made four arrests in Bognor Regis amid an investigation into a criminal damage incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police confirmed they attended an address in Collyer Avenue yesterday (Sunday, October 20) to conduct an arrest attempt in relation to a criminal damage incident on October 15.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “A 16-year-old local boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another man, 18, from Bognor, was found at the address and also arrested on suspicion of threat to damage property in relation to the same incident.

Police have made four arrests in Bognor amid an investigation into a criminal damage incident.

“Drugs were found at the property which led to an 18-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from Bognor, also being arrested, on suspicion being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.”

All four suspects remain in custody at this time, according to the police force, and investigations into the incidents are ongoing.