Bognor Regis: Four arrested following criminal damage incident
Sussex Police confirmed they attended an address in Collyer Avenue yesterday (Sunday, October 20) to conduct an arrest attempt in relation to a criminal damage incident on October 15.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “A 16-year-old local boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a knife.
“Another man, 18, from Bognor, was found at the address and also arrested on suspicion of threat to damage property in relation to the same incident.
“Drugs were found at the property which led to an 18-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from Bognor, also being arrested, on suspicion being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.”
All four suspects remain in custody at this time, according to the police force, and investigations into the incidents are ongoing.