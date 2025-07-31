Bognor Regis man, 83, died in road traffic collision, police say

Sussex Police news.

An 83-year-old man was announced dead at the scene of a road traffic collision in Bognor Regis earlier this week.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said emergency services attended the incident, in High Street, just before 5pm on July 29. The collision involved a car and a pedestrian and the 83-year-old, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”