Bognor Regis man arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit
A man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit following a collision involving three parked cars, police have said.
Police said they were called to Spencer Street in Bognor Regis at around 3am this morning (Sunday, September 3) to a report of a collision.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Officers attended and a 31-year-old man from Bognor Regis was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit. He remains in custody at this time.”