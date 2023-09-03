BREAKING
Bognor Regis man arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit

A man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit following a collision involving three parked cars, police have said.
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 13:55 BST

Police said they were called to Spencer Street in Bognor Regis at around 3am this morning (Sunday, September 3) to a report of a collision.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Officers attended and a 31-year-old man from Bognor Regis was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit. He remains in custody at this time.”

Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police