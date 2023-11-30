BREAKING

Bognor Regis man charged with grievous bodily harm following incident in Horsham

A Bognor man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) following an incident in Horsham, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 30th Nov 2023, 17:53 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 17:55 GMT
Police were called to an altercation on 18 November around 6pm in Rushmans Road.

Sussex Police said the victim – a 23-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Keiron Everitt, 37, of Longford Road, Bognor appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on November 20 and was charged with GBH with intent in relation to the incident, police confirmed.

A Bognor man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) following an incident in Horsham, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon RigbyA Bognor man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) following an incident in Horsham, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby
Sussex Police said he has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on December 18 for a plea hearing.

