Bognor Regis man charged with grievous bodily harm following incident in Horsham
Police were called to an altercation on 18 November around 6pm in Rushmans Road.
Sussex Police said the victim – a 23-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Keiron Everitt, 37, of Longford Road, Bognor appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on November 20 and was charged with GBH with intent in relation to the incident, police confirmed.
Sussex Police said he has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on December 18 for a plea hearing.
