A Bognor Regis man has been charged with two counts of rape following a Sussex Police investigation.

On June 30, police received a report of a rape during the early hours of the morning off The Esplanade near the beach in Bognor Regis. The victim was supported by specialist officers, while an investigation was launched.

Patrik Lis, 30, of Sussex Street in Bognor Regis was arrested that September and released on bail with strict conditions while police gathered evidence to pursue a charge. Soon afterwards, a second report of rape under similar circumstances was received, alleged to have taken place at around 5am on 2 July, 2024, in Bognor Regis.

The victim was also given specialist support and a continued investigation effort by Sussex Police linked the two incidents and identified Lis as a suspect.

Lis was arrested and charged with three counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of causing actual bodily harm and one count each of sexual assault, intentional strangulation and intentional suffocation. Neither victim was known to Lis.

Remanded in custody at Crawley Magistrates Court on Friday, July 5, he is set to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on August 5.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “I would like to thank both of the victims in these investigations for their bravery in coming forward and reporting to the police, and their continued support with the investigations.

“They will continue to receive our full support through every step of the court process.

“Our commitment to protecting the public remains steadfast and we will do all we can, alongside our partners, to safeguard vulnerable people and hold offenders to account.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report it to the police. You will be believed, heard and supported, and we will work tirelessly to get you justice.

“Report online, via 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.”