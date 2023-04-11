Bognor Regis man jailed for child sex offences committed more than 50 years ago

A pensioner from Bognor Regis has been found guilty of sex offences against a child more than half a century ago, Sussex Police have said.

Sussex Police said Terrence Whiffin, 74, from Bognor Regis, appeared before Portsmouth Crown Court for trial, charged with 10 offences

Police said Terrence Whiffin appeared before Portsmouth Crown Court for trial, which started on February 20, charged with 10 offences, including rape and indecent assault, in the late sixties and early seventies.

A police spokesperson said: “A jury unanimously found him guilty of all 10 charges against him, and on 28 March he was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment, to serve a minimum of two-thirds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the victim came forward in 2018.

Police added that Whiffin, 74, of Servite Close, Bognor Regis, ‘strenuously denied’ the allegations, claiming they were a ‘total fabrication’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lee Turner, said: “Sussex police take offences such as these extremely seriously. It doesn’t matter whether they are happening now, or as in this case, 50 years ago, we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.

“Cases such as these are traumatic and often victims are afraid of coming forward for fear of not being believed and will sit and suffer in silence. This result shows that despite the passing of many years, we can still bring a case to court and secure a successful outcome.

“This was a real team effort from our officers – working with the victim and the charging lawyer – to keep the momentum going to achieve such a positive result. It was a complex case which took real determination from everyone involved to reach this conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad