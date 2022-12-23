A teenager from Bognor Regis has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order in a bid to curb his persistent offending.

It follows previous convictions including assault and affray committed by Mason McGarry.

The order was applied for by Sussex Police and authorised by Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 9.

It lasts for 12 months and prohibits the 17-year-old from the following:

Associating with three named individuals;

Attending or entering Brickfield Close, Bognor Regis;

Attending Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, unless in the company of his mother or a responsible adult

Acting or inciting others to act in an antisocial manner. That is to say, a manner that causes or that is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person within the county of Sussex;

Wearing or having on his person any balaclava or face covering unless required to wear a surgical facemask indoors in compliance with any legislation in force at the time. This includes but is not limited to a balaclava, snood, bandana, headover, shemagh and scarf.

He is also required to notify Sussex Police of any change of ownership or use of a mechanically propelled vehicle within three days.

Sergeant Sam Fenner, of the Arun and Chichester Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This Criminal Behaviour Order will provide a restriction to McGarry’s behaviour which has been impactive, frequent and disruptive to the local community.

