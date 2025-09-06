“Daniel Hunter, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with a serious assault that took place in Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, on Friday afternoon (September 5),” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

“A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg, where he remains in a stable condition.

“Hunter is described as having brown hair, green eyes a short beard, and a slight build.”

Sussex Police asked anyone who sees him to ‘not approach but call 999’, quoting 837 of 05/09.