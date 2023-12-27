Boxing Day hunt parade in Lewes: seven arrested following reports of affray, say Sussex Police
Sussex Police have said that seven people were arrested following reports of affray at the Boxing Day hunt parade in Lewes on Tuesday, December 26.
Police said that five people – two women aged 24 and 26 and three men aged 35, 38 and 52 – were all later released without further action, while a 49-year-old man was given a community resolution.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Cainin Woodhead, 53, of The Saffrons, Burgess Hill, was charged with using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence. He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 1 February 2024.”