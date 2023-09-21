A Worthing mum has spoken of her shock after her ten-year-old boy was bitten by a dog whilst playing in the park.

Megan Beasley said she was at Homefield Park around 3pm on Wednesday, August 30 when a large dog ran up to her young son, Riley, and ‘put its teeth into his ribs’.

“I was a little bit behind him and looked down for a second before looking up and seeing a dog running up at him,” Megan said.

"It did immediately let go and jump down and we only knew he had bitten him when I went over. It all happened so quick – it happened in seconds.

"The dog was huge and so fast. I'm just glad we didn't have to wrestle the dog off.”

Megan said Riley has been left ‘traumatised’ by the incident and will no longer go near dogs.

“The wound has healed but it will leave him with a nasty scar,” Megan said.

"If a dog comes on a lead he runs to the other side of the road.”

Riley’s parents encouraged police to investigate the incident fully and further enquiries are now being made.

“A 10-year old-boy now has a permanent dog scar and will probably not go near dogs again,” Anton said.

"A crime has been committed here. The dog is now free to go on walks to parks, where there are kids. Next time a child can be bitten in the face or killed. It could be absolutely dreadful.”

Sussex Police has this week issued a statement about the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm we received a report of a dog having caused minor injuries to a child at Homefield Park in Worthing on August 30. The report was made to police on September 2.

“Officers have engaged with both parents of the victim, as well as the dog owner, and an investigation is underway.”

