Boy, 12, has arm broken after assault in Littlehampton

A 12-year-old boy had his arm broken after an assault in Littlehampton, police have said.
By Sam Morton
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:04 GMT
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

A statement read: “A 12-year-old boy was left with a broken arm when he was assaulted by another boy on January 17, between 3.50pm and 4pm, on Cornwall Road.

"Two women reportedly stopped to help the victim, and we believe they can help with our enquiries.”

Witnesses are asked to contact the police online, or call 101, quoting serial 1300 of 18/01.