A 13-year-old boy has been charged after a stabbing was reported in Eastbourne – and two further arrests have been made.

Sussex Police said the boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – appeared in court, charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (April 9).

"Police were called to an incident on board the number 1 bus service in Cornfield Road in the town at about 7.40pm on Saturday, April 5,” a police spokesperson said.

"A teenage boy was approached by other teenage boys and was assaulted, near to the Co-op store.

“He sustained an injury consistent with a stabbing, and attended hospital. The injury was not life-threatening and he has since been discharged.”

Police said officers ‘initially arrested’ a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted robbery and on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They added: “He was bailed for further enquiries following questioning, but we can now confirm he has been charged with these offences, and has also been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

“Sussex Police can also confirm that two further arrests have been made. A 14-year-old boy and a 16 year old boy have been arrested for offences including attempted robbery and causing grievous bodily harm.”

Police said both children have been released from custody on police bail with ‘strict conditions’.

Detective Inspector Sophie McGarel said: “This has been a complex and fast-moving investigation, where we have provided support to the victim and sought to ensure public safety as our first priority.

“We understand the public’s concern about this incident, and officers have conducted increased patrols in the town centre to provide reassurance.

“Officers have worked hard to gather evidence to ensure the swift progress of this investigation. We continue to ask for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“We continue to ask the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as this may jeopardise the legal proceedings.”

The 13-year-old boy charged will next appear before Brighton Youth Court on April 29, police said.

Further information about the incident can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1234 of 05/04.