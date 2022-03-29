Boy, 13, missing from Selsey

Sussex web said officers are concerned for the welfare of a boy named Elliot.
The 13-year-old left his home address at 5pm on Sunday, March 27, and is believed to be in Worthing.
The pair may have been near Durrington train station on Monday, March 28.
Anyone who sees Elliott or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or via 101 and quote serial 311 from 27/03.
