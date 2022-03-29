Boy, 13, missing from Selsey

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from Selsey

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:42 pm
Elliott, from Selsey left his home address at 5pm on Sunday, March 27, and is believed to be in Worthing. SUS-220329-163738001

Sussex web said officers are concerned for the welfare of a boy named Elliot.

The 13-year-old left his home address at 5pm on Sunday, March 27, and is believed to be in Worthing.

It is understood he may be with Zeus, who has also been reported missing in the Worthing area.

The pair may have been near Durrington train station on Monday, March 28.

Anyone who sees Elliott or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or via 101 and quote serial 311 from 27/03.

